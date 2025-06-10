93°
LSU fans invited to send Tigers off to Omaha
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans unable to travel to Omaha to cheer the Tigers on in the College World Series are invited to see the team off as they leave Wednesday morning.
Fans are invited to show up around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Parking is available in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium.
The team will depart for the airport around 9:30 a.m..
The LSU Tigers will compete in the CWS for the 20th time and for the second time in three seasons.
