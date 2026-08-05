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LSU enters final month of preparations for 2026-27 football season as fall practices begin
BATON ROUGE — A new era of LSU football starts in one month when the Tigers face Clemson in Death Valley on Sept. 5.
Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Wednesday marked the first day of fall training camp for the No. 13-ranked team.
To mark the occasion, head coach Lane Kiffin will speak to the media at the university's football operations center after practice wraps up late Wednesday morning.
Kiffin is expected to share updates on preparations for the matchup against Clemson and other opponents, as well as the team's overall and individual progress as the countdown to the season enters its final month.
WBRZ will live stream Kiffin's remarks, which are expected to start around 11:40 a.m.
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