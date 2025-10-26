Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been fired and the school announced that associate head coach Frank Wilson will be leading the team in the interim.

Rumors had been swirling all day that the LSU Board of Supervisors and Governor Jeff Landry were working on a plan of separation for Kelly. Negotiations were underway to find a financial figure that worked for both the school and the coach, whose buyout is more than $53 million.

After Saturday night's 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, Landry tweeted at the school's athletic department to reconsider raising season ticket prices due the game.

I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors needs to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight’s showing! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 26, 2025

After the loss to the Aggies, LSU fell to a 5-3 overall record and 2-3 in SEC play for the season. Kelly was 34-14 in his four years at LSU.

The Tigers went to the SEC championship in Kelly’s first season in 2022, and won ten games in each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but LSU did not reach the College Football Playoff in each of Kelly’s three full seasons in charge of the program. Kelly was hired in 2021 after 12 seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame.

Read the full statement from LSU Athletics below:

LSU Athletics has made the decision to separate with football head coach Brian Kelly effective immediately, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Sunday.

Terms of the separation are still being negotiated.

“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game. I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”

The Tigers fell to 5-3 this season and 2-3 in SEC play following a home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night.

LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games. The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

Kelly is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football with 323 career victories. He amassed a 23-3 record in Tiger Stadium, including a 20-2 mark in night games in Death Valley.

Associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“As a proud alum, and as the current caretaker of our athletics programs, I will not compromise in our pursuit of excellence and we will not lower our standards,” Woodward said. “I continue to believe that LSU is the best football program in America and that our head coach position is among the best considering our investment, our ability to attract and retain talent, our unbelievable fans, and our institutional and statewide commitment to – and love for – LSU Football. We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand.

“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time. I urge all in the LSU community to continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they compete the rest of the season.”