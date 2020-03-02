74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU details spring football game at Southern University next month

Monday, March 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The reigning champion LSU Tigers are officially playing their spring game at Southern University.

On Monday, LSU Athletics released the first details for the game, which will happen at Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game was moved there due to Tiger Stadium undergoing renovations during the offseason. 

The game will air April 18 at noon on ESPN2.

Southern's athletics department first announced last month it was working out a deal with LSU to move the game to the Jags' field.

LSU's spring practice opens March 7.

