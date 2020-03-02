LSU details spring football game at Southern University next month

BATON ROUGE - The reigning champion LSU Tigers are officially playing their spring game at Southern University.

On Monday, LSU Athletics released the first details for the game, which will happen at Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game was moved there due to Tiger Stadium undergoing renovations during the offseason.

The game will air April 18 at noon on ESPN2.

Southern's athletics department first announced last month it was working out a deal with LSU to move the game to the Jags' field.

LSU's spring practice opens March 7.