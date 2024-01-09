LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith declares for NFL draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith has announced via social media that he will be leaving LSU early to declare for the NFL Draft later this year.

Smith was a highly touted incoming high school player out of Terrebonne Parish, however an injury in the season opener against Florida State in the 2022 season derailed his impact at LSU.

The 6-6, 315 pound interior defensive lineman finished the year tied for fourth on the team with two and a half sacks and he was sixth on the team in tackles-for-loss after starting in all but one game of the season.

The move from Smith along with an early departure from Mekhi Wingo and graduating Jordan Jefferson leaves the LSU defensive line precariously thin at tackle with only Jacobian Guillory returning in 2024 with any real playing experience.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly just hired Blake Baker as his defensive coordinator however the role of defensive line coach is still vacant and will be a critical role in shaping LSU's defensive attack for the coming years.

Over the last decade, LSU has seen a revolving door at that assistant coaches position with the returning coach coming back for a second season just twice over a ten year span.

LSU will start their 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend.