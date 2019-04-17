Latest Weather Blog
LSU closing some streets, parking lots for emergency drill
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University says some streets and parking lots will be closed Thursday for a large-scale training drill involving multiple agencies.
A news release says vehicles in those areas after 6 a.m. will be towed. A news release says people shouldn't be alarmed by loud noises from the drill.
It will take place mainly on Fieldhouse Drive and North Stadium Drive, with a tailgating scenario. The university says students who sign up as volunteers should wear clothes they don't mind getting dirty.
The streets and parking lots will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who usually park in the lots must find space elsewhere.
LSU's National Center for Biomedical Research and Training is assisting with the drill.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project
-
Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries
-
Ascension School Board approves updated security measures
-
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge teen reunites with paramedics who saved his life
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...