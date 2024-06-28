LSU Board of Supervisors extends softball coach Beth Torina's contract

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a contract extension for LSU head softball coach Beth Torina as well as other athletic contract moves on Friday with no objections.

Torina's contract was extended for two more years and will now run through August 31, 2028, with no change in annual salary or supplemental pay.

Torina had two years remaining on her existing contract that was set to expire in 2026.

LSU head gymnastics coach Jay Clark also received a four-year contract extension and a raise of $125 thousand dollars a year in his base salary after the Tigers won the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship.

Clark’s new contract for $400 thousand dollars a year will expire on June 20, 2031.

Clark does not have any change to his post-season incentive bonuses but does stair-step his supplemental yearly compensation by ten thousand dollars each year of his contract.

LSU Track head coach Dennis Shaver also received a five-year extension on his contract with no paise raise that will run through August 31 of 2030 making a base salary of $525 thousand dollars a year.

The Board of Supervisors also approved new contracts for new coaches in both golf and men’s basketball.

New men’s golf head coach Jake Amos is set to earn $290 thousand dollars for the first of his four year deal with a five thousand dollar raise each year thereafter.

New LSU men’s basketball associate head coach David Patrick comes back to LSU for an annual base salary of $400 thousand dollars a year with a supplemental bonus of $200 thousand dollars a year, adding an additional $25 thousand dollars for the next two seasons he’s at LSU.