Latest Weather Blog
LSU beats Southern Miss 6-4 to advance to NCAA Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE- LSU came from behind to beat Southern Miss in the Baton Rouge Regional Final at Alex Box Stadium 6-4.
LSU improves to 40-24 and advances to the NCAA Super Regional. They will host Florida State at The Box in a 3-game series on Friday.
The Tigers are regional champions for the 2??4??th time in school history! #GeauxTigers ?? pic.twitter.com/KvQ37EAzDt— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 3, 2019
LSU jumped out to a 3-run lead behind the bat of Josh Smith who started off the game in the 1st inning with a solo home run. He followed it up with a 2-RBI triple in the 2nd inning to give LSU a 3-0 lead.
Southern Miss would respond scoring 4 unanswered runs before LSU rallied in the 7th inning.
First Zach Watson hit a 2-RBI single to center field to tie the ballgame.
Then later in the inning, catcher Saul Garza continued his hot streak hitting a double to give LSU the lead.
Devin Fontenot would close things out in the 9th inning to give LSU the 6-4 lead.
