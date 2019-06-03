LSU beats Southern Miss 6-4 to advance to NCAA Super Regionals

BATON ROUGE- LSU came from behind to beat Southern Miss in the Baton Rouge Regional Final at Alex Box Stadium 6-4.

LSU improves to 40-24 and advances to the NCAA Super Regional. They will host Florida State at The Box in a 3-game series on Friday.

The Tigers are regional champions for the 2??4??th time in school history! #GeauxTigers ?? pic.twitter.com/KvQ37EAzDt — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 3, 2019

LSU jumped out to a 3-run lead behind the bat of Josh Smith who started off the game in the 1st inning with a solo home run. He followed it up with a 2-RBI triple in the 2nd inning to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

Southern Miss would respond scoring 4 unanswered runs before LSU rallied in the 7th inning.

First Zach Watson hit a 2-RBI single to center field to tie the ballgame.

Then later in the inning, catcher Saul Garza continued his hot streak hitting a double to give LSU the lead.

Devin Fontenot would close things out in the 9th inning to give LSU the 6-4 lead.