LSU beats Georgia State 56-14

BATON ROUGE - LSU rolled away with their eighth victory of the season beating Georgia State 56-14 Saturday night.

The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Darren Grainger threw a 6 yard touchdown pass to Tailique Williams.

The Tigers responded driving down field when Jayden Daniels completed an 18 yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers to tie the game at 7.

The game would be tied again at 14 in the second quarter before Daniels found Kyren Lacy for a 27 yard touchdown and the 21-14 lead. From there, LSU led the rest of the way.

Later in the second quarter, on a one play drive, Daniels threw a 70 yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU went into halftime leading 35-14.

After the break, the Tigers made their way into the endzone again when Daniels threw a three yard pass to Mac Markway for his first touchdown of the season and Daniels' sixth touchdown of the night.

Daniels went on to run in another touchdown himself, and on the next drive, he threw a 40 yard pass to Malik Nabers in the endzone to extend the Tigers' lead and secure the 56-14 win.

Jayden Daniels is trying to prove himself to Heisman voters. He completed 25 of 30 passes, threw for 413 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards and two additional scores.

Daniels tied Joe Burrow's single game touchdown record with eight scores on the night.

A trio of wide receivers also set a record in Tiger Stadium. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy became the first set of receivers to each have 100 yards and a touchdown in a single game.

Nabers recorded eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Jr. had four receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown. Lacy had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Next week, LSU will host Texas A&M for the regular season finale in Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.