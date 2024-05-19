LSU baseball will play SEC Tournament opener at 930am on Tuesday

HOOVER, AL - The LSU Tiger baseball team has earned the number eleven seed in the upcoming SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama and will open up play on Tuesday morning with the first game of the tournament against sixth seeded Georgia at 9:30 a.m. on the SEC Network.

All of Tuesday's games are single-elimination with the winners advancing onto the double-elimination format of the Tournament on Wednesday.

The winner of the LSU-Georgia game will advance to play three seed Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

LSU won four of its last five SEC series, including their first three-game sweep of SEC play by taking all three home games against Ole Miss this weekend.

After a rough start to their SEC schedule the Tigers won ten of their last 15 conference games and were 14-5 in their last 19 games overall.

LSU finished the regular season in a five-way tie for seventh place in the overall league standings with Florida, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Alabama.

2024 SEC Tournament

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) - #6 Georgia vs. #11 LSU [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) - #7 Alabama vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) - #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Florida [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) - #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) - #3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) - #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) - #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) - #4 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 24

Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) - Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) - Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 25

Game 15 (Noon) - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 (TBD) - Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 26

Game 17 (2 p.m.) - Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]