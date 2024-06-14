LSU Baseball will learn and rebuild from 2024 season adversity

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season may not have ended the way they would've hoped falling in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but this season taught them a lot.

Head coach Jay Johnson felt like this team did not know what adversity felt like after winning a national championship in 2023, but the 2024 season helped them grow into better players and people.

He also credits how tough and competitive the SEC is every week and that the Tigers could be known winners in any other conference.

"Obviously, you know the roster is a long way from being done, but I think these guys that will return, that experienced this year, will be much better prepared to handle the bullets that come than we were this year, and it wasn't out of non design or anything. It's just 2023 was so special that we didn't have a whole lot of adversity. I just think part of the growing process was really, truly understanding how to handle it and get past it, and it cost us some games early, but then they figured it out. You know, they did figure that out. But now having gone through all of that, I'm excited about that," Johnson said.

Now, it's time to look ahead to the future. So far, a handful of Tigers have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and more could be headed to the MLB Draft in July, so Johnson needs to rebuild an entirely new team.

Perfect Game released their top 500 MLB Draft projections with Tommy White going at pick 30, Gage Jump at 44, Luke Holman at 55, etc.

LSU commits could also forego their collegiate careers if they are drafted high enough.

Perfect Game has four Tiger commits projected to go in the top 100 picks.

The MLB Draft begins on July 14.