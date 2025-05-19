LSU baseball steady atop most college polls as Tigers prep for postseason

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team is enjoying their longest break from the field they've had since the season started back in February.

As Jay Johnson and his Tiger team prepare for their first game at the upcoming SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama they also enjoy the top spot in most of the collegiate baseball polls.

LSU remains ranked number one in both D1baseball.com and Baseball America’s latest rankings.

The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with series win at South Carolina to finish 19-11 in the SEC and third place in the conference standings.

With the third-place finish in the SEC the Tigers earned a double-bye at the upcoming SEC Tournament and will play around 7:00 p.m. on Friday against either Texas A&M, Mississippi State or Auburn in the tournament quarterfinals round.

Following the SEC Tournament LSU awaits Selection Monday on Memorial Day when they will learn their NCAA path towards the College World Series.

LSU is expected to host both Regional and Super Regional play at Alex Box Stadium in the coming weeks.