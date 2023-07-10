LSU baseball star Tre' Morgan selected by Rays in 3rd round of MLB Draft, 5th Tiger picked so far

Tigers first baseman Tre' Morgan, one of most athletics members of LSU's championship squad, was picked up in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Morgan was selected 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to Morgan's selection Monday, his teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went first and second overall in the draft, respectively. Rounding out the Tigers picked up in the draft so far, Ty Floyd and Grant Taylor were also selected with the 38th and 51st picks.