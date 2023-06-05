73°
LSU baseball set to play against Oregon State in Regional Final Monday

13 hours 44 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue their postseason play in the NCAA regional on Monday with Game 6 against the winner of the Oregon State/Sam Houston game at 1:00 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers clinched their regional championship game appearance with a 6-5 win over Oregon St. on Sunday night.

LSU will need to be beaten in that first game of the day to force a Regional deciding Game 7 that would start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday night if necessary.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus. 

