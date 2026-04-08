LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes

BATON ROUGE - After LSU suffered another midweek loss Tuesday night, they now risk not hosting the postseason at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers have lost six non-conference games and are 6-4 in midweek matchups this season.

In order to boost their Rating Percentage Index (RPI), LSU will have to stack the wins, especially in SEC play.

The Tigers are back on the road this weekend to face Ole Miss. Game one is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field.