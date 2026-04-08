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LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes

24 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 7:38 PM April 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After LSU suffered another midweek loss Tuesday night, they now risk not hosting the postseason at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers have lost six non-conference games and are 6-4 in midweek matchups this season. 

In order to boost their Rating Percentage Index (RPI), LSU will have to stack the wins, especially in SEC play.

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The Tigers are back on the road this weekend to face Ole Miss. Game one is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field.

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