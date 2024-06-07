LSU Baseball players make an appearance at Baton Rouge Rougarou game

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season may be over, but many area fans got the chance to go to a ball game in the Captiol City and meet their favorite Tigers.

Jared Jones, Hayden Travinski, Josh Pearson, Alex Milazzo and Gavin Guidry made an appearance at the Baton Rouge Rougarou game Wednesday night a Pete Goldsby Field.

The appearance was apart of the group's NIL deal with Baton Rouge Injury Attorney, Gordon McKernan.

The Tigers took time to interact with fans, take pictures and sign autographs for long lines that formed just to get a few minutes with the players.