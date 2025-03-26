LSU baseball gets back on track with huge win over UL-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team put together another explosive offensive performance Tuesday night against Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Tigers scored 9 runs in the first inning and 17 on the evening in a 17-4 run-rule victory over the Ragin' Cajuns.

LSU's Cade Arrambide went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Jared Jones hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first. Jones now has nine home runs this season.

LSU improves to 23-3 overall. The Tigers host Mississippi State on Thursday at 7 p.m. to start a three-game series.