88°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball beats Florida 4-3 during extra innings in first game of College World Series Finals
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team is now just one win away from winning their 7th national title, as the Tigers win in extra innings again this time beating Florida 4-3 in the 11th.
Two players had legendary performances; Ty Floyd on the mound and Cade Beloso at the plate. Floyd threw 8 innings, striking out 17 batters and only gave up 3 runs. Those 17 strikeouts by Floyd is a College World Series record.
LSU now play Florida tomorrow at 2 p.m. Sunday. If the Tigers win, they will clinch another National Title.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New store brings fresh LSU merch ahead of College World Series Championship
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
-
Accusations of sexual harassment cause tension at Livingston Parish council
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso