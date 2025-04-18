LSU baseball aims to keep the bats hot against Alabama on Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - No. 8 LSU baseball can secure the weekend series against Alabama with a win on Friday evening.

LSU defeated the Crimson Tide on Thursday, 11-6, in Game 1 behind a late-game rally.

For the Tigers, junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is expected to start on the mound. He has a record of 5-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched with 71 strikeouts.

Alabama is expected to start right-hander Riley Quick, who is also 5-1 this season with a 3.13 ERA in 31.2 innings of work with 31 strikeouts.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday and will air on ESPN2. Game 3 on Saturday will begin at 5 p.m.