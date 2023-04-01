80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Athletics to host NCAA Championship Watch Party at the PMAC

1 hour 17 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, April 01 2023 Apr 1, 2023 April 01, 2023 9:56 AM April 01, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will host an NCAA Championship watch party at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m.

LSU Athletics announced via Twitter that they will be hosting a watch party for the NCAA Championship on Sunday at the PMAC. The upper southeast and upper southwest doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Trending News

The championship will see LSU play Iowa, marking both teams' first time in a championship game. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days