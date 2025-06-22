94°
LSU aims to win 8th baseball National Championship Sunday afternoon on WBRZ

Sunday, June 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

OMAHA, Ne - LSU baseball can secure their 8th baseball national championship on Sunday afternoon against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals. 

In Game 1 on Saturday, left-hander Kade Anderson delivered the second complete-game shutout in LSU’s College World Series history, pitching the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina at Charles Schwab Field.

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson will take the bump for LSU on Sunday. He is 11-2 on the season with a 2.92 ERA.

Righty Jacob Morrison will get the start for the Chanticleers. He is 12-0 on the season with a 2.08 ERA.

If LSU wins Sunday’s game, the Tigers claim the College World Series title for the eighth time.

If Coastal Carolina wins Sunday’s game, the teams meet again at 6:30 p.m. Monday to determine the national champion.

Game 2 of the College World Series Finals begins at 1:30 p.m. only on WBRZ. 

