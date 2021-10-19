LSP: St. Tammany crash claims the lives of mother, daughter

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A mother and her daughter were killed in a three-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on LA 1085 at LA 22. The crash claimed the lives of 16-year-old Hannah Landwehr and 43-year-old Brandi Landwehr of Madisonville, La.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Hannah Landwehr was driving a 2015 Honda Civic south on LA 1085 with her mother sitting in the front passenger seat.

She stopped at the stop sign on LA 1085 at LA 22. According to State Police, Landwehr failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she left turn onto LA 22.

At the same time, A 1996 Ford F-250, driven by Aaron Coyne of Ponchatoula, La., was traveling west on LA 22 approaching LA 1085 when it struck the driver's door of the Honda Civic.

The Civic was pushed across the eastbound lane and shoulder of the highway and came to rest in the ditch. The Ford F-250 slid into the eastbound lane and sideswiped a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, as well.

Hannah Landwehr was flown to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. State Police say Brandi Landwehr was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

All individuals involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology tests will be conducted, and the crash remains under investigation.