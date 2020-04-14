58°
Louisianas Lenders have approved loans to small businesses
LOUISIANA - The U.S Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office has announced it is approving loans in Louisiana for Paycheck Protection Program.
Since April 13th, Louisiana lenders approved 17,097 loans for a total of $3,745,462,888 to small businesses state-wide.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan meant to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep workers on payroll.
The program will be available through June 30th of this year.
