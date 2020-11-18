Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana widening Interstate 10 in southwestern region
VINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana is starting work to widen Interstate 10 in the southwestern part of the state, a $152 million project expected to take five years.
The work will widen more than 10 miles of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish to six lanes, from the Texas state line to east of LA 108. Ten bridges will be replaced and widened as part of the project.
Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Vinton on Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony. He said the widening will alleviate congestion and improve road safety on a stretch of interstate where more than 1.6 million tons of freight is carried each year.
The $152 million project will be constructed in three segments. The governor’s office said the work is expected to be completed in 2025, depending on weather conditions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
-
Missing Person in Baton Rouge: 62-year-old Brenda Ross
-
FDA authorizes first rapid at-home COVID-19 test kit
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...