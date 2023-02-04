Louisiana teenager killed in ATV crash

QUITMAN- Troopers say a teenager has died after he failed to yield at a stop sign while driving an ATV Saturday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 18-year-old Brandon Malone Jr. of Quitman, Louisiana was driving a 2005 Honda Rancher ATV on St. Rest Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of LA Hwy 155.

Malone struck a 2006 Chevrolet Sierra driven by Randy Howard, 60.

Malone was ejected from the ATV after the collision occurred. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner's Office.

Troopers say routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.