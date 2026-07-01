Louisiana State Police submit entry for national "Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest"

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police submitted its entry for the American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

State police departments from around the country submit a photo of a department cruiser, and the winners are featured in a yearly calendar.

Last year, LSP placed 7th and was awarded a spot in the 2026 calendar.

LSP's submission for the 2027 calendar shows K-9 Gamp between two LSP patrol units beneath live oaks with Spanish moss at Avery Island.

You can vote for your favorite cruiser photo by clicking here.