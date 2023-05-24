72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police holds annual memorial for fallen officers

18 hours 51 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, May 23 2023 May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 1:30 PM May 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police held its annual memorial for fallen officers Tuesday. 

Trending News

The memorial was a way for the office to honor its six fallen officers at the end of National Police Week. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days