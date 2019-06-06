Louisiana soldier gets life after killing pregnant wife

Photo: KPLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A 22-year-old soldier at a Louisiana Army base has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his 22-year-old pregnant wife found last October in the trunk of a car.

News outlets report Logan Kyle of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and one specification of death of an unborn child during a general court-martial convened at the military base Wednesday. His wife, Shelena, was also a member of the 3rd Brigade.

A military judge also ordered Kyle's rank reduced and for him to forfeit all pay and allowances. He was also dishonorably discharged.

Fort Polk spokeswoman Kim Reischling says Kyle joined the Army in 2014 and had been assigned to Fort Polk since February 2017.