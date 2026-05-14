Louisiana Senate approves 5-1 majority-minority congressional map, now headed to House

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Senate approved a new, amended congressional map that eliminates one of the state's two majority-minority districts.

The map, similar to a map passed in 2022, was approved in a 27-10 vote.

SB 121, which was approved in a nine-hour Senate committee hearing late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, was slightly amended before senators approved it.

District 2, the new map's only majority-minority district, remained mostly unchanged. It includes much of the New Orleans area and a small part of Baton Rouge.

Part of District 6, however, was absorbed into District 3. District 6 covers most of the greater Baton Rouge area, and District 3 is largely Southwest Louisiana.