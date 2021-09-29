Louisiana seeing strong booster shot numbers as eligibility expands

BATON ROUGE - Even after some initial confusion over whether boosters would be necessary, the numbers in Louisiana look good.

"We've got the boosters going. Very pleased to see a good uptake with the booster shot," said Dr. Robert Hart, Ochsner's chief medical officer.

Pharmacies are staying busy since they expanded eligibility on Friday.

"We weren't really booked this week at all, and as soon as that call went through, we pretty much booked up almost every day," said pharmacist Jarred Binney of Bocage Pharmacy Centre.

Pennington reported an average of 60 walk-ins per day, with more than 200 on Monday.

For the six weeks the boosters were open to the immunocompromised only, about 31,000 were administered. When the CDC added availability for those at high risk for exposure on Friday, more than 14,000 people got it.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the amount of boosters given in the last four days may show an increasing demand. Binney agrees.

"Ever since they announced the approval with all the restrictions, it was slim. But as soon as they approved that Pfizer for way less restrictions, we've definitely had a high demand for that."

That demand though will not affect availability for those who have not received their first or second doses.

"Not at all. Not at all. There's plenty and as soon as we order, they're getting it to us in a couple days, so the supply's been going very well for it"

Officials say it's important to consider the booster when it is your time to get it, which depends on when you got your first dose.

"We know there is a waning in immunity over time, certainly for people who got those initial shots back in January. So time to go ahead and get that booster," Dr. Hart said.