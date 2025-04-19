Louisiana's first confirmed case of measles in 2025 reported in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's first confirmed case of measles in 2025 has been reported in New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday.

The person who tested positive is in isolation and has received treatment at a New Orleans area hospital, but they were not hospitalized and will remain in isolation until no longer infectious, LDH officials said.

The patient was not vaccinated, officials said. LDH said it would not release the patient's name and is working to identify who they may have infected.

This is the first measles case reported in Louisiana in 2025. In 2024, three confirmed travel-associated measles cases were reported in the state, all in the greater New Orleans area, LDH said.

Measles has seen a resurgence, with hundreds of cases of the disease being reported nationwide.