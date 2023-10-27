Louisiana leaders laying the tracks for revived Amtrak rail line

BATON ROUGE - A years long plan to revive a train line from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is in the works. Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome hopped aboard the Amtrak train Thursday morning for an hour long trip from the Crescent City to the State Capital.

A $20 million settlement from the Road Home Program is helping fund the project, reviving the railway that stopped running in 1969. The plan has been in the works since 2008.

"All eight years I've been governor, I've been working to reestablish rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans," Edwards said.

Governor John Bel Edwards says switching from car to train during daily commutes could free up space on the highways, help the environment, and grow the economy.

The plan is to start with one round trip a day. More rides will be added as rider-ship increases. Along the route, passengers can expect other stops in Gonzales, Laplace, and Jefferson Parish.

Louisiana DOTD says they're prepping to open in 2027.