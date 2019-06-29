Louisiana governor says he would sign 15-week abortion ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he "would be inclined to sign" a proposal banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, if lawmakers pass it.

Edwards, a Democrat who opposes abortion, announced his position Wednesday on his monthly radio show.

The bill would have Louisiana become the second state in the nation with such a restrictive abortion law, following Mississippi. But Louisiana's proposal, sponsored by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich, hasn't yet received a hearing.

Mississippi's governor signed his state's ban into law Monday. A federal judge blocked it a day later, after Mississippi's only abortion clinic sued, arguing the law is unconstitutional.

Louisiana currently prohibits abortion after 20 weeks.

Edwards says he hasn't spoken to Milkovich, other lawmakers or interest groups about the 15-week bill.