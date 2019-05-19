74°
Louisiana gov tours possible tornado damage in small town

2 hours 36 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, May 19 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 8:22 PM May 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's governor has toured a community where a possible weekend tornado damaged or destroyed at least 50 homes and businesses.
 
The Monroe News Star reports that Gov. John Bel Edwards visited the central Louisiana community of Ville Platte hours, after a possible twister Sunday morning.
 
Edwards says at least three non-serious injuries were reported and he was thankful no lives were lost.
 
The newspaper reports numerous trees were toppled and utility poles snapped. It says more than 6,500 residents were left without power, or virtually everyone who lives in Ville Platte, about 75 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
 
The report says Louisiana State Police are sending troopers to assist police and sheriff's deputies with recovery efforts in the community.

