Louisiana District Attorneys Association warn residents of contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is warning residents of contractor fraud after Hurricane Francine.

LDAA says to avoid contractors who solicit door-to-door, use scare tactics, demand for cash and use verbal agreements with no contracts. Always get at least three estimates and a guarantee in writing.

Make sure you have a contractor's name, local address and telephone number, and contact the name of the contractor's insurer.

Do not make a final purchase or sign a certificate of completion until you are satisfied with the work performed.

