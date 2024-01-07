Louisiana dignitaries and Donald Trump Jr. among attendees of Landry's inauguration

BATON ROUGE - Sunday was a busy day in Baton Rouge with the swearing in of the 57th Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry.

Senator Bill Cassidy, Congressman Garret Graves, Congressman Troy Carter, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. were all in attendance.

"Jeff Landry's got ambitions for this state," Sen. Bill Cassidy said. "He wants to see it go up. He's willing to take on the big issues that are facing us. For example crime, all that's positive. I look forward to working with him."

At the end of the night, attendees walked away with similar perspectives on what they said needs to change in Louisiana, with governor-elect Landry in the driver seat.

"I think he wants to take that spirit of perseverance and overcoming to meet our challenges today, and for all those folks that felt they had to leave, they will stay," Cassidy said. "For all those folks that may have left, they will return."