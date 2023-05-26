Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana continues fight over Planned Parenthood funds
NEW ORLEANS - A lawyer for Louisiana's attorney general has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge's ruling that barred Louisiana from taking Medicaid funding away from two Planned Parenthood clinics.
State lawyer Jimmy Faircloth asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday to let a state administrative appeals process decide whether Planned Parenthood should be funded.
Last August, then-Gov. Bobby Jindal cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in a wave of outrage over stealth videos allegedly showing Planned Parenthood illegally selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood denies the allegations and says the videos were misleading.
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, the group's Louisiana affiliate, challenged Jindal in federal court and in October U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge blocked the state from defunding the clinics.
