Louisiana bar exam canceled due to increase in COVID-19 cases statewide

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions announced the July 27 bar examination has been canceled due to an increase in coronavirus cases statewide.

Last month, the Supreme Court announced that they would give people the option of taking the bar exam online during the pandemic, however, both remote and in-person plans have been canceled.

The high court released a statement Wednesday on the decision, stating the exam would be "imprudent for health and safety reasons."

"When the decision was made to administer this year's version of the bar examination, the infection rate had fallen and restrictions were being lifted," the release reads.

Although the high court states there was substantial time effort and energy put into altering the exam to ensure the safety of those taking the exam and administering it, each testing site chosen is in an area with "some of the highest rates of infection."

The Supreme Court plans to meet soon to determine the next steps for the bar examination.