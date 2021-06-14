Louisiana among states that may be severely impacted by Delta variant, expert says

As the Delta variant continues to make its way into the United States, CNN reports that the variant appears on its way to becoming the nation's dominant strain of COVID-19.

Some experts are concerned this implies an impending rise in outbreaks among the US's most vulnerable communities by the fall of 2021.

The news outlet reports that as of June, 10% of COVID-19 infection cases in the US have been identified as the Delta variant, which is also called the B.1.617.2 variant.

According to a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, that statistic is doubling every two weeks.

However, Gottlieb adds that the rise in this strain may not cause a sharp uptick in cases across the country, but only in specific regions.

The former officials said, "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination -- particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low -- there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant."

According to CNN, 64.4% of adults in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

States that report significantly lower vaccination rates include Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Wyoming where less than half of each state's adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN notes that these areas are where the Delta variant may pose a more serious risk, as this variant is significantly more transmissible than its predecessors.

Despite the potential dangers, experts agree that evidence shows vaccines are still effective against it.