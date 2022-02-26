Lottery ticket purchased in Slidell worth $50K expires soon

Photo: WWL-TV

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It’s been five months since someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at a convenience store on U.S. 11 in Slidell, but so far no one has claimed the prize.

The winning ticket purchased at the Circle K is set to expire at 5 p.m. on March 31, the Louisiana Lottery said. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. After that, the money is deposited into an unclaimed prize fund, which is used to increase payouts on instant-win games and for promotion, the lottery agency said in a news release.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 2 drawing were 28-38-42-47-52, and the Powerball number was 1. Lottery President Rose Hudson said the person who bought the ticket should treat it as cash. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes,” she said.

The winner will have to claim the money at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge since it is more than $5,000.

A list of large unclaimed prizes that will expire in the next 90 days is on the Lottery’s website.