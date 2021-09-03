Looters among those arrested amid Hurricane Ida recovery in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Some people in Livingston Parish are taking advantage of Ida's damage.

There are a few that are helping themselves to other people's belongings, and the sheriff's office said they have had enough.

"If you think you're going to run around and steal things, you will go to jail and you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Deputies are on guard around businesses and homes across the parish. Ard says the crime will not be tolerated.

"Deputies from all over the state are here helping my deputies, and we are absolutely taking zero tolerance," Ard said.

Livingston Parish deputies have already issued 34 citations for those who were out after curfew.

Ard says those who were cited were also involved in other criminal activity. Two of them are also accused of looting. He added that one person stole fuel from a business in St. Helena, and the other was caught stealing gas from a residence.

"I'm going to protect my citizens and we're going to protect this parish, so listen to what I'm telling you. Zero tolerance," Ard said.

The curfew in Livingston Parish has been also extended. It's in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. each night through the weekend.

"As power is coming on, there are more and more places to eat and get gas, so we need to be open to allow our people to be able to get to them," Parish President Layton Ricks said.