Longtime state lawmaker Dennis Hebert dies

BATON ROUGE - Longtime state lawmaker Rep. Dennis Paul Hebert passed away on Friday, according to his family.

Hebert, who was from Ponchatoula but lived in Baton Rouge later in life, was 88 years old.

Hebert served in the legislature as a Democrat for 24 years. He represented District 73 which covers Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes from 1972 to 1996. During that time he was chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and vice-chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee.

In his youth Hebert worked the strawberry fields around Ponchatoula before becoming an amateur boxer. He graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University and worked for Shell Oil for 29 years before retiring in 1983. He also spent time as a referee and umpire, and was a member of numerous civic organizations, charities and religious groups around the area.

Hebert is survived by his wife Ruth Glass Hebert, seven children, four step-children, 38 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Rep. Hebert will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street in Baton Rouge. Visitation will continue Tuesday from noon until the funeral at 2 p.m. at Rabenhorst. Internment will follow at Geenoaks Memorial Park.