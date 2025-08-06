86°
Local restaurant refuses to show NFL games following national anthem protests

7 years 10 months 1 week ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 5:27 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DENHAM SPRINGS - An area bar and grill says it won't be showing anymore content from the NFL after numerous players across the league chose not to participate in the national anthem on Sunday.

A Facebook post from Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Denham Springs says the bar will no longer air any NFL games or NFL Network programming. The bar attributed the change to player protests of the national anthem before many of Sunday's games.

"We respect everyone’s right to freedom of speech; however, we do not support anyone 
that disrespects our Flag, our Country, and the people who have fought and/or died for the freedoms that we have," the post read.

The bar says its usual specials and hours of business will be unaffected.

