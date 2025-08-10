Local nonprofit works to bridge digital divide for Baton Rouge students ahead of new school year

BATON ROUGE - As the new school year begins in Baton Rouge, a local non-profit is stepping up to close the digital gap by putting affordable computers into the hands of families who need them most.

According to the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC), nearly one in four Louisiana households doesn’t own a computer, and almost a third lack access to high-speed internet. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for at-home technology has surged as more students receive online assignments, making having a computer at home a necessity rather than a luxury.

“Post-COVID era has been pretty tech-forward,” said Michael Rachal, Executive Director of CACRC. "Now students get computers for school, but they have to leave them at school, or whenever school is out, they don't get to have a computer at home."

To address this, CACRC has partnered with Mission Telecom to offer refurbished desktops and laptops to families at significantly discounted prices. Rachal shared that the average cost of a comparable refurbished computer at major retailers like Best Buy is around $289, while at their event, devices were available for just $99.99.

But the initiative is about more than just low prices, it’s about giving students the tools they need to succeed in a learning environment that has increasingly moved online.

For Baton Rouge parent Charles Wade, the opportunity came at just the right time. He purchased a desktop and laptop for his 13-year-old and 16-year-old children to help them stay prepared for school projects and assignments. Wade also added a printer to his order to complete the home setup.

“This will help them out a lot,” Wade said. “Definitely great prices, especially with everything that’s going on. This definitely helped out a lot.”

Rachal noted that the response to the event has been overwhelming, with many parents expressing their gratitude.

“Parents have stopped me and thanked me, saying ‘Thank you for this event. My kids have been needing a computer. My kids always wanted an iPad,’” he said.

If your child needs a laptop for school but missed today’s event, discounted electronics are still available for purchase through the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council’s website.