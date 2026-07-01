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Local businesses hosting World Cup watch parties as matches continue into July

2 hours 20 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 6:10 AM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The World Cup hype continues as matches continue throughout July.

Team USA will be playing against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and there are many places you can watch the game across Baton Rouge, like Burbank Drive's Court to Table and Government Street's Pelican to Mars.

Other World Cup matches happening on Wednesday include England vs. the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 11 a.m. in Atlanta, and Belgium vs. Senegal at 3 p.m. in Seattle, Washington. 

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