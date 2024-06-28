81°
Local bike shop holds trash pick-up event for kids on Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE — Front Yard Bikes in Baton Rouge held a trash pick-up event Friday afternoon in the area around Terrace Street Community Center.
Students divided into teams for the annual Trash Pick-Up Grand Prix where they competed to see who could pick up the most litter in the neighborhood.
“We were so impressed last year that we couldn’t wait to come back this year. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” guest judge Jennifer Richardson with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said. “They can clean up a whole neighborhood in 30 minutes.”
All the kids that participated in the event will be rewarded with a Fourth of July party where they will be able to swim and celebrate their accomplishments together.
