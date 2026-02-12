67°
Livonia High School closed Friday following broken water main, boil advisory in place for town
LIVONIA - A broken water main in Livonia led to students being dismissed from Livonia High School on Thursday, school officials said.
"We have a broken water main in the City of Livonia and have lost water to campus," the school said on social media. "We will not have water restored for several hours."
The school will be closed tomorrow, with students returning after Mardi Gras break on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
The city said water is off due to a line break and that a boil advisory in effect for when water is restored.
The school said they will have updates about whether they will have a school day Friday depending on "the nature of the work being done."
