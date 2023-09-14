87°
Livonia High evacuated over bomb threat; students expected to resume classes Friday

Thursday, September 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - A high school in Pointe Coupee Parish was evacuated Thursday after administrators received a bomb threat.

According to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux, the threat was phoned in around 2 p.m. at Livonia High School.

All buildings were secured, and no explosive has been found. 

Students were sent home early, though school is expected to resume normally Friday.

