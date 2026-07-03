Livingston Parish says Burgess Road Bridge has reopened after contractors refused to move equipment

DENHAM SPRINGS — Contractors working on the Burgess Road Bridge replacement in Denham Springs refused to move their equipment to allow the bridge to reopen on Friday morning.

According to Public Works Director Robert Dugas, the contracting firm working on the project, Guinn Construction, refused to move its equipment until the parish removed charges for liquidated damages — a fee a contractor must pay for time the project runs past its scheduled completion date — levied against the firm.

Officials said Guinn told the parish that the firm would not allow the bridge to open if liquidated damages were assessed under the contract.

"They tried to hold the parish hostage," Dugas said.

Around 8:30 a.m, Dugas, public work crews and Livingston Parish deputies were called out to the bridge site to officially declare the bridge reopened. After the bridge was declared reopened, the parish began removing the contractor's equipment and charge the firm and its owner with obstructing a public roadway.

The roadway reopened around 10 a.m. after the contractor's equipment was moved.

"My responsibility has always been to the people of Livingston Parish, not unnecessary delays, not politics, and not contractual games. When there was a safe path to reopening this bridge, we took it," Parish President Randy Delatte said in a statement.

WBRZ previously reported that the contractor had told the parish it would not open the road if liquidated damages were assessed under the contract terms. In an email to the parish, the contractor said, "If any day charges have been charged since the last estimate, the road will not be open tomorrow."

"Rather than allow a contractual dispute to continue delaying the reopening of the bridge, Livingston Parish will utilize its own Department of Public Works crews to install temporary striping so motorists can safely begin using the roadway," the parish said on Thursday.

The Burgess Road Bridge project, which started construction in August 2025, was previously delayed by wet soil conditions in June.