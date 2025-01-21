Livingston Parish residents woke up to multiple inches of snow Tuesday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents across Livingston parish woke up Tuesday to multiple inches of snow on the ground.

WBRZ viewers in the area sent in photos of the special historic snow day and WBRZ's 2une In reporter Abigail Whitam went out to the parish this morning to show us the historic snow.

