26°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish residents woke up to multiple inches of snow Tuesday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents across Livingston parish woke up Tuesday to multiple inches of snow on the ground.
WBRZ viewers in the area sent in photos of the special historic snow day and WBRZ's 2une In reporter Abigail Whitam went out to the parish this morning to show us the historic snow.
Alicia & Christy Jarreau
Silver and Phoenix
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's along Airline Highway
-
'Not just for the homeless:' Baton Rouge, Gonzales finalize shelter preps ahead...
-
Power restored to apartment after 2 On Your Side locates problem
-
Wilkinson County preparing for snow storm
-
Louisiana DOTD bracing for winter storm with bridge preparations, closures likely
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53