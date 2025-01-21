26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish residents woke up to multiple inches of snow Tuesday morning

5 hours 25 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 6:21 AM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents across Livingston parish woke up Tuesday to multiple inches of snow on the ground. 

WBRZ viewers in the area sent in photos of the special historic snow day and WBRZ's 2une In reporter Abigail Whitam went out to the parish this morning to show us the historic snow.

Alicia & Christy Jarreau 

Silver and Phoenix

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days